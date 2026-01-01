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Filmography
Niina Backman
Niina Backman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niina Backman
Niina Backman
Niina Backman
Date of Birth
10 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
3.8
Dirty Bomb
(2011)
Filmography
3.8
Dirty Bomb
Likainen pommi
Comedy
2011, Finland
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