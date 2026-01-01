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Niina Backman Niina Backman
Kinoafisha Persons Niina Backman

Niina Backman

Niina Backman

Date of Birth
10 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Dirty Bomb 3.8
Dirty Bomb (2011)

Filmography

Dirty Bomb 3.8
Dirty Bomb Likainen pommi
Comedy 2011, Finland
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