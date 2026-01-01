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Martine McCutcheon
Martine McCutcheon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martine McCutcheon
Martine McCutcheon
Martine McCutcheon
Date of Birth
14 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
(2004)
7.6
Love Actually
(2002)
5.9
Jump!
(2008)
Filmography
5.9
Jump!
Jump!
Drama
2008, Austria
7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
Drama, Crime, Detective
2004, Great Britain
7.6
Love Actually
Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2002, Great Britain / USA
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