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Martine McCutcheon Martine McCutcheon
Kinoafisha Persons Martine McCutcheon

Martine McCutcheon

Martine McCutcheon

Date of Birth
14 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Agatha Christie's Marple 7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple (2004)
Love Actually 7.6
Love Actually (2002)
Jump! 5.9
Jump! (2008)

Filmography

Jump! 5.9
Jump! Jump!
Drama 2008, Austria
Agatha Christie's Marple 7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
Drama, Crime, Detective 2004, Great Britain
Love Actually 7.6
Love Actually Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / USA
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