Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kathleen Luong
Kathleen Luong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Luong
Kathleen Luong
Kathleen Luong
Date of Birth
7 January 1975
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
28 October 2020
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.9
In Search of a Midnight Kiss
(2007)
6.1
Green Dragon
(2001)
Filmography
6.9
In Search of a Midnight Kiss
In search of a midnight kiss
Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Green Dragon
Green Dragon
Drama
2001, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree