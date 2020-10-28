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Kathleen Luong Kathleen Luong
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Luong

Kathleen Luong

Kathleen Luong

Date of Birth
7 January 1975
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
28 October 2020
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

In Search of a Midnight Kiss 6.9
In Search of a Midnight Kiss (2007)
Green Dragon 6.1
Green Dragon (2001)

Filmography

In Search of a Midnight Kiss 6.9
In Search of a Midnight Kiss In search of a midnight kiss
Comedy, Romantic 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Green Dragon 6.1
Green Dragon Green Dragon
Drama 2001, USA
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