Miika Ullakko

Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rat King 5.2
Rat King Rat King
Drama, Thriller 2012, Finland / Estonia
