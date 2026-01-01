Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Miika Ullakko
Miika Ullakko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miika Ullakko
Miika Ullakko
Miika Ullakko
Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.2
Rat King
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.2
Rat King
Rat King
Drama, Thriller
2012, Finland / Estonia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree