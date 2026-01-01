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Max Ovaska Max Ovaska
Kinoafisha Persons Max Ovaska

Max Ovaska

Max Ovaska

Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Heavy Trip 7.0
Heavy Trip (2018)
Heavier Trip 6.8
Heavier Trip (2024)
8-Ball 6.3
8-Ball (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Utö 5.8
Utö
Thriller, Detective 2024, Finland
Heavier Trip 6.8
Heavier Trip Heavier Trip
Comedy 2024, Belgium / Estonia / Finland / Germany
Heavy Trip 7
Heavy Trip Hevi reissu
Drama, Comedy 2018, Finland / Norway
Other Girls 6
Other Girls Toiset tytöt
Drama 2015, Finland
8-Ball 6.3
8-Ball 8-Pallo
Drama, Crime 2013, Finland
Rat King 5.2
Rat King Rat King
Drama, Thriller 2012, Finland / Estonia
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