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About
Filmography
Max Ovaska
Max Ovaska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Ovaska
Max Ovaska
Max Ovaska
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Heavy Trip
(2018)
6.8
Heavier Trip
(2024)
6.3
8-Ball
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2018
2015
2013
2012
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
5.8
Utö
Thriller, Detective
2024, Finland
6.8
Heavier Trip
Heavier Trip
Comedy
2024, Belgium / Estonia / Finland / Germany
7
Heavy Trip
Hevi reissu
Drama, Comedy
2018, Finland / Norway
6
Other Girls
Toiset tytöt
Drama
2015, Finland
6.3
8-Ball
8-Pallo
Drama, Crime
2013, Finland
5.2
Rat King
Rat King
Drama, Thriller
2012, Finland / Estonia
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