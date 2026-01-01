Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Moira Harris Moira Harris
Kinoafisha Persons Moira Harris

Moira Harris

Moira Harris

Date of Birth
20 July 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Breakdown 7.0
Breakdown (1997)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Tall Tale 5.9
Tall Tale (1995)

Filmography

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Breakdown 7
Breakdown Breakdown
Crime, Thriller, Mystery 1997, USA
Tall Tale 5.9
Tall Tale Tall Tale
Family, Adventure, Fantasy 1995, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more