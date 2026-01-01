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About
Filmography
Moira Harris
Moira Harris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moira Harris
Moira Harris
Moira Harris
Date of Birth
20 July 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Breakdown
(1997)
6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
(2003)
5.9
Tall Tale
(1995)
Filmography
6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
7
Breakdown
Breakdown
Crime, Thriller, Mystery
1997, USA
5.9
Tall Tale
Tall Tale
Family, Adventure, Fantasy
1995, USA
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