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Filmography
Cathryn Harrison
Cathryn Harrison
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathryn Harrison
Cathryn Harrison
Cathryn Harrison
Date of Birth
27 September 1959
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
1 October 2018
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Dresser
(1983)
7.0
Images
(1972)
6.8
Duet for One
(1986)
Filmography
6.8
Duet for One
Duet for One
Drama
1986, USA
7.4
The Dresser
The Dresser
Drama
1983, Great Britain
6.1
Black Moon
Black Moon
Fantasy, Horror, Detective
1975, Germany / France
7
Images
Images
Horror, Drama, Detective
1972, Great Britain
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