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Cathryn Harrison Cathryn Harrison
Kinoafisha Persons Cathryn Harrison

Cathryn Harrison

Cathryn Harrison

Date of Birth
27 September 1959
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
1 October 2018
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

7.4
The Dresser (1983)
Images 7.0
Images (1972)
Duet for One 6.8
Duet for One (1986)

Filmography

Duet for One 6.8
Duet for One Duet for One
Drama 1986, USA
7.4
The Dresser The Dresser
Drama 1983, Great Britain
Black Moon 6.1
Black Moon Black Moon
Fantasy, Horror, Detective 1975, Germany / France
Images 7
Images Images
Horror, Drama, Detective 1972, Great Britain
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