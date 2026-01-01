Menu
Merete Voldstedlund

Merete Voldstedlund
Merete Voldstedlund
Date of Birth
8 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Italian for Beginners
(2000)
6.1
Oviri
(1986)
7.1
Italian for Beginners
Italiensk for begyndere
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2000, Denmark
6.1
Oviri
Oviri
Biography, Drama
1986, Denmark / France
