Merete Voldstedlund

Date of Birth
8 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Italian for Beginners 7.1
Italian for Beginners Italiensk for begyndere
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2000, Denmark
Oviri 6.1
Oviri Oviri
Biography, Drama 1986, Denmark / France
