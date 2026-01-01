Melody Anderson

Menu
Date of Birth
3 December 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Flash Gordon 6.4
Flash Gordon Flash Gordon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 1980, USA / Great Britain
Elvis 6.9
Elvis Elvis
Biography, Drama, Music 1979, USA
