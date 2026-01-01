Menu
Melody Anderson
Melody Anderson
Date of Birth
3 December 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.9
Elvis
(1979)
6.4
Flash Gordon
(1980)
6.4
Flash Gordon
Flash Gordon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
1980, USA / Great Britain
6.9
Elvis
Elvis
Biography, Drama, Music
1979, USA
