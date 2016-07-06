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Max Kerlow Max Kerlow
Kinoafisha Persons Max Kerlow

Max Kerlow

Max Kerlow

Date of Birth
1 January 1928
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 July 2016
Actor type
The Adventurer, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Foxtrot 5.7
Foxtrot (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Foxtrot 5.7
Foxtrot Foxtrot
Adventure, Thriller, Drama 1976, Mexico / Great Britain
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