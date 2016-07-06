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Filmography
Max Kerlow
Max Kerlow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Kerlow
Max Kerlow
Max Kerlow
Date of Birth
1 January 1928
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 July 2016
Actor type
The Adventurer, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.7
Foxtrot
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1976
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.7
Foxtrot
Foxtrot
Adventure, Thriller, Drama
1976, Mexico / Great Britain
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