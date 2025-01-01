Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Robert Clouse Awards

Awards and nominations of Robert Clouse

Robert Clouse
Awards and nominations of Robert Clouse
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1963 Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1965 Cannes Film Festival 1965
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more