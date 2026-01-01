Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Kavardjikova
Maria Kavardjikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Kavardjikova
Maria Kavardjikova
Maria Kavardjikova
Date of Birth
2 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
Don't close your eyes
(2025)
2.7
The Gaul
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2025
2000
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
8.8
Don't close your eyes
Don't close your eyes
Drama
2025, Bulgaria
2.7
The Gaul
Vercingétorix
Adventure, Biography, Drama
2000, Canada / France / Belgium
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree