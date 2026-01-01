Maria Kavardjikova

Menu
Date of Birth
2 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Don't close your eyes 8.8
Don't close your eyes (2025)
The Gaul 2.7
The Gaul (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Drama 2025, Bulgaria
Adventure, Biography, Drama 2000, Canada / France / Belgium
