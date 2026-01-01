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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Léon
Léon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léon
Léon
Léon
Date of Birth
8 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
Oz
(1997)
7.1
Cliffhanger
(1993)
7.1
Blue Bloods
(2010)
Filmography
6.9
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2023, USA
3.9
A Day to Die
A Day to Die
Action, Crime, Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Chi
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
6.8
Buffalo Soldiers
Buffalo Soldiers
War, Thriller, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2001, Great Britain / Germany
4.1
Bats
Bats
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1999, USA
8.5
Oz
Drama, Crime
1997, USA
7.1
Cliffhanger
Cliffhanger
Thriller, Adventure, Action
1993, USA / France / Italy
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