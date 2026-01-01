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Léon Léon
Kinoafisha Persons Léon

Léon

Léon

Date of Birth
8 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Oz 8.5
Oz (1997)
Cliffhanger 7.1
Cliffhanger (1993)
Blue Bloods 7.1
Blue Bloods (2010)

Filmography

Swarm 6.9
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2023, USA
A Day to Die 3.9
A Day to Die A Day to Die
Action, Crime, Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Chi 7.1
The Chi
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Blue Bloods 7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
Buffalo Soldiers 6.8
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
War, Thriller, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2001, Great Britain / Germany
Bats 4.1
Bats Bats
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, USA
Oz 8.5
Oz
Drama, Crime 1997, USA
Cliffhanger 7.1
Cliffhanger Cliffhanger
Thriller, Adventure, Action 1993, USA / France / Italy
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