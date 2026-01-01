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About
Filmography
Leandra Leal
Leandra Leal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leandra Leal
Leandra Leal
Leandra Leal
Date of Birth
8 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Justiça
(2016)
7.9
Bingo: The King of the Mornings
(2017)
7.6
The Man Who Copied
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2016
2013
2011
2003
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
7.9
Bingo: The King of the Mornings
Bingo: O Rei das Manhãs
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2017, Brazil
8.5
Justiça
Drama
2016, Brazil
7.4
A Wolf at the Door
O Lobo atrás da Porta
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2013, Brazil
5.9
Estamos juntos
Estamos juntos
Drama
2011, Brazil / Argentina
Watch trailer
7.6
The Man Who Copied
O homem que copiava
Romantic, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2003, Brazil
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