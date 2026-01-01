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Leandra Leal Leandra Leal
Kinoafisha Persons Leandra Leal

Leandra Leal

Leandra Leal

Date of Birth
8 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Justiça 8.5
Justiça (2016)
Bingo: The King of the Mornings 7.9
Bingo: The King of the Mornings (2017)
The Man Who Copied 7.6
The Man Who Copied (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bingo: The King of the Mornings 7.9
Bingo: The King of the Mornings Bingo: O Rei das Manhãs
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2017, Brazil
Justiça 8.5
Justiça
Drama 2016, Brazil
A Wolf at the Door 7.4
A Wolf at the Door O Lobo atrás da Porta
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2013, Brazil
Estamos juntos 5.9
Estamos juntos Estamos juntos
Drama 2011, Brazil / Argentina
Watch trailer
The Man Who Copied 7.6
The Man Who Copied O homem que copiava
Romantic, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2003, Brazil
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