Álamo Facó
Álamo Facó
Álamo Facó
Álamo Facó
Álamo Facó
Date of Birth
10 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
The Clown
(2011)
6.6
Barata Ribeiro, 716
(2016)
6.6
The Greatest Love of All
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2016
2011
2006
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.5
Call Me Bruna
Drama
2016, Brazil
6.6
Barata Ribeiro, 716
Barata Ribeiro, 716
Drama
2016, Brazil
6.7
The Clown
O Palhaço
Drama
2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
6.6
The Greatest Love of All
O maior amor do mundo
Romantic
2006, Brazil
