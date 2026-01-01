Menu
Álamo Facó Álamo Facó
Date of Birth
10 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Clown 6.7
The Clown (2011)
Barata Ribeiro, 716 6.6
Barata Ribeiro, 716 (2016)
The Greatest Love of All 6.6
The Greatest Love of All (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Call Me Bruna 6.5
Call Me Bruna
Drama 2016, Brazil
Barata Ribeiro, 716 6.6
Barata Ribeiro, 716 Barata Ribeiro, 716
Drama 2016, Brazil
The Clown 6.7
The Clown O Palhaço
Drama 2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
The Greatest Love of All 6.6
The Greatest Love of All O maior amor do mundo
Romantic 2006, Brazil
