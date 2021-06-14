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Lisa Banes Lisa Banes
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Banes

Lisa Banes

Lisa Banes

Date of Birth
9 July 1955
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
14 June 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
Gone Girl 8.1
Gone Girl (2014)
Perception 7.6
Perception (2012)

Filmography

Gone Girl 8.1
Gone Girl Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Perception 7.6
Perception
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
Royal Pains 7.3
Royal Pains
Drama, Comedy, Family 2009, USA
Psych 8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2006, USA
Dragonfly 7.1
Dragonfly Dragonfly
Thriller 2002, USA / Germany
Pumpkin 6.1
Pumpkin Pumpkin
Drama, Sport, Romantic 2002, USA
Cocktail 6.3
Cocktail Cocktail
Romantic, Drama 1988, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
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