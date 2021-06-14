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Filmography
Lisa Banes
Lisa Banes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Banes
Lisa Banes
Lisa Banes
Date of Birth
9 July 1955
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
14 June 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.1
Gone Girl
(2014)
7.6
Perception
(2012)
Filmography
8.1
Gone Girl
Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Perception
Drama, Crime
2012, USA
7.3
Royal Pains
Drama, Comedy, Family
2009, USA
8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2006, USA
7.1
Dragonfly
Dragonfly
Thriller
2002, USA / Germany
6.1
Pumpkin
Pumpkin
Drama, Sport, Romantic
2002, USA
6.3
Cocktail
Cocktail
Romantic, Drama
1988, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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