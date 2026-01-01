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Lena Kristin Ellingsen Lena Kristin Ellingsen
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Kristin Ellingsen

Lena Kristin Ellingsen

Lena Kristin Ellingsen

Date of Birth
14 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Vikingane 7.6
Vikingane (2016)
Kristiania magiske tivolitheater 7.1
Kristiania magiske tivolitheater (2021)
Mammon 6.6
Mammon (2014)

Filmography

Kristiania magiske tivolitheater 7.1
Kristiania magiske tivolitheater
Drama, Family, Music 2021, Norway
Vikingane 7.6
Vikingane
Comedy, Action, History 2016, Norway
Mammon 6.6
Mammon
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2014, Norway
Jackpot 6.4
Jackpot Arme Riddere
Crime, Action, Comedy 2011, Norway
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