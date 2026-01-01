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Filmography
Lena Kristin Ellingsen
Lena Kristin Ellingsen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Kristin Ellingsen
Lena Kristin Ellingsen
Lena Kristin Ellingsen
Date of Birth
14 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Vikingane
(2016)
7.1
Kristiania magiske tivolitheater
(2021)
6.6
Mammon
(2014)
Filmography
7.1
Kristiania magiske tivolitheater
Drama, Family, Music
2021, Norway
7.6
Vikingane
Comedy, Action, History
2016, Norway
6.6
Mammon
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2014, Norway
6.4
Jackpot
Arme Riddere
Crime, Action, Comedy
2011, Norway
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