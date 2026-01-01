Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Pablo Berger Awards

Awards and nominations of Pablo Berger

Pablo Berger
Awards and nominations of Pablo Berger
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012 Toronto International Film Festival 2012
Discovery Award
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more