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Kinoafisha
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Pablo Berger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pablo Berger
Pablo Berger
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pablo Berger
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
Discovery Award
Nominee
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