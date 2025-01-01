Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yolka
Yolka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yolka
Yolka
Yolka
Date of Birth
2 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.8
Vot eto lyubov!
(2013)
0.0
Ty super!
(2017)
0.0
Fiksiki i inoplanetyane
(2027)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Music
Reality-TV
Year
All
2027
2017
2013
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
Fiksiki i inoplanetyane
Animation
2027, Russia
Ty super!
Music, Reality-TV
2017, Russia
5.8
Vot eto lyubov!
Vot eto lyubov!
Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree