Yolka Yolka
Yolka

Date of Birth
2 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Vot eto lyubov! 5.8
Vot eto lyubov! (2013)
Ty super! 0.0
Ty super! (2017)
0.0
Fiksiki i inoplanetyane (2027)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fiksiki i inoplanetyane
Animation 2027, Russia
Ty super!
Music, Reality-TV 2017, Russia
Vot eto lyubov! 5.8
Comedy 2013, Russia
