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Caroline Williams Caroline Williams
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Williams

Caroline Williams

Caroline Williams

Date of Birth
27 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Contracted 6.6
Contracted (2013)
Halloween II 5.9
Halloween II (2009)

Filmography

Blind 4.4
Blind Blind
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Fantasma 4.2
Fantasma Fantasma
Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Tales of Halloween 5.8
Tales of Halloween Tales of Halloween
Horror 2015, USA
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Blood Valley: Seed's Revenge 2.2
Blood Valley: Seed's Revenge Seed 2
Horror 2014, Germany
Hatchet III 5.6
Hatchet III Hatchet III
Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Contracted 6.6
Contracted Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Halloween II 5.9
Halloween II H2: Halloween 2
Horror 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Leprechaun 3 5.2
Leprechaun 3 Leprechaun 3
Comedy, Horror, Fantasy 1995, USA
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