Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Caroline Williams
Caroline Williams
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Williams
Caroline Williams
Caroline Williams
Date of Birth
27 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
6.6
Contracted
(2013)
5.9
Halloween II
(2009)
Filmography
4.4
Blind
Blind
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
4.2
Fantasma
Fantasma
Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
5.8
Tales of Halloween
Tales of Halloween
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
2.2
Blood Valley: Seed's Revenge
Seed 2
Horror
2014, Germany
5.6
Hatchet III
Hatchet III
Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Contracted
Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Halloween II
H2: Halloween 2
Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 3
Comedy, Horror, Fantasy
1995, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree