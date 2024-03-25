Aleksandr Tereshko

Menu
Date of Birth
3 December 1962
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
25 March 2024
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Karnaval po-nashemu 4.7
Karnaval po-nashemu
Romantic 2014, Russia
Parizhskaya lyubov Kosti Gumankova 5.6
Parizhskaya lyubov Kosti Gumankova Parizhskaya lyubov Kosti Gumankova
Comedy, Romantic 2004, Russia
The Servant 7.2
The Servant Sluga
Drama 1988, USSR
