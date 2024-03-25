Menu
Aleksandr Tereshko
Aleksandr Tereshko
Date of Birth
3 December 1962
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
25 March 2024
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
The Servant
(1988)
5.6
Parizhskaya lyubov Kosti Gumankova
(2004)
4.7
Karnaval po-nashemu
(2014)
Filmography
4.7
Karnaval po-nashemu
Romantic
2014, Russia
5.6
Parizhskaya lyubov Kosti Gumankova
Parizhskaya lyubov Kosti Gumankova
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Russia
7.2
The Servant
Sluga
Drama
1988, USSR
