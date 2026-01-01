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Lauren Fox Lauren Fox
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Fox

Lauren Fox

Lauren Fox

Date of Birth
6 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

I Love You, I Love You Not 5.8
I Love You, I Love You Not (1996)
Omphalos 3.3
Omphalos (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Omphalos 3.3
Omphalos 7 Splinters in Time
Detective, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
I Love You, I Love You Not 5.8
I Love You, I Love You Not I Love You, I Love You Not
Romantic, Drama 1996, USA / Germany / France / Great Britain
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