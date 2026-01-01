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About
Filmography
Lauren Fox
Lauren Fox
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Fox
Lauren Fox
Lauren Fox
Date of Birth
6 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.8
I Love You, I Love You Not
(1996)
3.3
Omphalos
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2018
1996
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
3.3
Omphalos
7 Splinters in Time
Detective, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
5.8
I Love You, I Love You Not
I Love You, I Love You Not
Romantic, Drama
1996, USA / Germany / France / Great Britain
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