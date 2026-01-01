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Kerry Rossall
Kerry Rossall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kerry Rossall
Kerry Rossall
Kerry Rossall
Date of Birth
23 June 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Action hero
Popular Films
3.6
Tomorrow You're Gone
(2012)
Filmography
3.6
Tomorrow You're Gone
Tomorrow You're Gone
Action
2012, USA
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