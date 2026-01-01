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Lida Avetisyan
Lida Avetisyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lida Avetisyan
Lida Avetisyan
Lida Avetisyan
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
4.2
Vozvrashchenie Buratino
(2013)
Filmography
4.2
Vozvrashchenie Buratino
Vozvrashchenie Buratino
Adventure, Family, Animation
2013, Russia
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