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Lida Avetisyan Lida Avetisyan
Kinoafisha Persons Lida Avetisyan

Lida Avetisyan

Lida Avetisyan

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Vozvrashchenie Buratino 4.2
Vozvrashchenie Buratino (2013)

Filmography

Vozvrashchenie Buratino 4.2
Vozvrashchenie Buratino Vozvrashchenie Buratino
Adventure, Family, Animation 2013, Russia
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