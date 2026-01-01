Menu
Marcin Tyrol
Marcin Tyrol
Marcin Tyrol
Marcin Tyrol
Date of Birth
2 April 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
My Father's Bike
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.5
My Father's Bike
Mój rower
Drama, Comedy
2012, Poland
