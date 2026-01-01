Menu
Agnieszka Mandat
Agnieszka Mandat
Date of Birth
29 May 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Childish Questions
(1981)
6.3
Piata pora roku
(2012)
6.3
Spoor
(2017)
6.3
Spoor
Pokot
Detective, Drama
2017, Germany / Poland / Slovakia / Czechia / Sweden
6.3
Piata pora roku
Piata pora roku
Drama
2012, Poland
Watch trailer
6.8
Childish Questions
Dziecinne pytania
Drama, Romantic
1981, Poland
