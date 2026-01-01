Agnieszka Mandat

Menu
Date of Birth
29 May 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spoor 6.3
Spoor Pokot
Detective, Drama 2017, Germany / Poland / Slovakia / Czechia / Sweden
Piata pora roku 6.3
Piata pora roku Piata pora roku
Drama 2012, Poland
Childish Questions 6.8
Childish Questions Dziecinne pytania
Drama, Romantic 1981, Poland
