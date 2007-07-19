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Laura Devon Laura Devon
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Devon

Laura Devon

Laura Devon

Date of Birth
23 May 1931
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
19 July 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Goodbye Charlie 6.3
Goodbye Charlie (1964)

Filmography

Goodbye Charlie 6.3
Goodbye Charlie Goodbye Charlie
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 1964, USA
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