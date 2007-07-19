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Laura Devon
Laura Devon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Devon
Laura Devon
Laura Devon
Date of Birth
23 May 1931
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
19 July 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.3
Goodbye Charlie
(1964)
Filmography
6.3
Goodbye Charlie
Goodbye Charlie
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy
1964, USA
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