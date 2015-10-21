Menu
Marty Ingels

Marty Ingels

Date of Birth
9 March 1936
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 October 2015
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Wild and Wonderful 6.2
Wild and Wonderful (1964)
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story 4.2
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story 4.3
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Adventure, Family 1998, USA
Wild and Wonderful 6.3
Wild and Wonderful
Comedy 1964, USA
