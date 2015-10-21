Menu
Marty Ingels
Marty Ingels
Date of Birth
9 March 1936
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 October 2015
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
Wild and Wonderful
(1964)
4.2
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
(1998)
4.3
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Adventure, Family
1998, USA
6.3
Wild and Wonderful
Wild and Wonderful
Comedy
1964, USA
