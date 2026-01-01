Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mamie Van Doren
Mamie Van Doren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mamie Van Doren
Mamie Van Doren
Mamie Van Doren
Date of Birth
6 February 1931
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
All American
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
1953
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
All American
The All American
Romantic, Sport, Drama
1953, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree