Mamie Van Doren

Date of Birth
6 February 1931
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

All American (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All American 5.9
All American The All American
Romantic, Sport, Drama 1953, USA
