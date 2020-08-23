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Filmography
Lori Nelson
Lori Nelson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Nelson
Lori Nelson
Lori Nelson
Date of Birth
15 August 1933
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 August 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
All American
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
1953
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
All American
The All American
Romantic, Sport, Drama
1953, USA
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