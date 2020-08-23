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Lori Nelson Lori Nelson
Kinoafisha Persons Lori Nelson

Lori Nelson

Lori Nelson

Date of Birth
15 August 1933
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 August 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

All American 5.9
All American (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All American 5.9
All American The All American
Romantic, Sport, Drama 1953, USA
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