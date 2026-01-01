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Kathleen Beller
Kathleen Beller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Beller
Kathleen Beller
Kathleen Beller
Date of Birth
19 February 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
6.7
Fort Apache the Bronx
(1980)
Filmography
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
6.7
Fort Apache the Bronx
Fort Apache the Bronx
Crime, Drama
1980, USA
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