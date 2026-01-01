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Kathleen Beller Kathleen Beller
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Beller

Kathleen Beller

Kathleen Beller

Date of Birth
19 February 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Fort Apache the Bronx 6.7
Fort Apache the Bronx (1980)

Filmography

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Fort Apache the Bronx 6.7
Fort Apache the Bronx Fort Apache the Bronx
Crime, Drama 1980, USA
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