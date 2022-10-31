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Andrew Duncan Andrew Duncan
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Duncan

Andrew Duncan

Andrew Duncan

Date of Birth
1 January 1927
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
31 October 2022
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Slap Shot 7.2
Slap Shot (1977)
The Hospital 7.2
The Hospital (1971)
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman (1978)

Filmography

Monster High: 13 Wishes 7
Monster High: 13 Wishes Monster High: 13 Wishes
Animation 2013, USA
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores 6.8
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Animation 2012, USA
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman An Unmarried Woman
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1978, USA
Slap Shot 7.2
Slap Shot Slap Shot
Drama, Sport, Comedy 1977, USA
The Hospital 7.2
The Hospital The Hospital
Drama, Comedy, Detective 1971, USA
The Rain People 6.8
The Rain People The Rain People
Drama 1969, USA
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