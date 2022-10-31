Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Andrew Duncan
Andrew Duncan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Duncan
Andrew Duncan
Andrew Duncan
Date of Birth
1 January 1927
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
31 October 2022
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Slap Shot
(1977)
7.2
The Hospital
(1971)
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
(1978)
Filmography
7
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Animation
2013, USA
6.8
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Animation
2012, USA
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
An Unmarried Woman
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1978, USA
7.2
Slap Shot
Slap Shot
Drama, Sport, Comedy
1977, USA
7.2
The Hospital
The Hospital
Drama, Comedy, Detective
1971, USA
6.8
The Rain People
The Rain People
Drama
1969, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree