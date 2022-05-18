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Linda Lawson Linda Lawson
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Lawson

Linda Lawson

Linda Lawson

Date of Birth
14 January 1936
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 May 2022
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Sometimes a Great Notion 6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sometimes a Great Notion 6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion Sometimes a Great Notion
Drama, Action, Adventure 1970, USA
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