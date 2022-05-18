Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Linda Lawson
Linda Lawson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Lawson
Linda Lawson
Linda Lawson
Date of Birth
14 January 1936
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 May 2022
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Year
All
1970
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion
Sometimes a Great Notion
Drama, Action, Adventure
1970, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree