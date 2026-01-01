Menu
Kinoafisha Persons William Shatner Awards

Awards and nominations of William Shatner

William Shatner
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor of the Century
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
