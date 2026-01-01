Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
William Shatner
Awards
Awards and nominations of William Shatner
William Shatner
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of William Shatner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor of the Century
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree