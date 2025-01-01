Menu
Diahann Carroll
Awards and nominations of Diahann Carroll
Awards and nominations of Diahann Carroll
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best TV Star - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
