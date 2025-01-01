Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Diahann Carroll Awards

Awards and nominations of Diahann Carroll

Diahann Carroll
Awards and nominations of Diahann Carroll
Academy Awards, USA 1975 Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best TV Star - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963 Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more