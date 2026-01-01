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About
Filmography
Lita Milan
Lita Milan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lita Milan
Lita Milan
Lita Milan
Date of Birth
1 January 1933
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.5
The Left Handed Gun
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Western
Year
All
1958
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.5
The Left Handed Gun
The Left Handed Gun
Biography, Western
1958, USA
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