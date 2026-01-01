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Leo Britt
Leo Britt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Britt
Leo Britt
Leo Britt
Date of Birth
27 March 1908
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 January 1979
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Dial M for Murder
(1954)
Filmography
8.2
Dial M for Murder
Dial M for Murder
Detective, Thriller, Mystery
1954, USA
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