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Leo Britt Leo Britt
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Britt

Leo Britt

Leo Britt

Date of Birth
27 March 1908
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 January 1979
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Dial M for Murder 8.2
Dial M for Murder (1954)

Filmography

Dial M for Murder 8.2
Dial M for Murder Dial M for Murder
Detective, Thriller, Mystery 1954, USA
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