Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Lobanov Aleksandr Lobanov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Lobanov

Aleksandr Lobanov

Aleksandr Lobanov

Date of Birth
5 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Nevesta 7.4
Nevesta (2023)
Polozhenie veshchej 7.3
Polozhenie veshchej (2025)
Chyornaya koshka 5.9
Chyornaya koshka (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Polozhenie veshchej 7.3
Polozhenie veshchej
Comedy 2025, Russia
Nevesta 7.4
Nevesta
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dura
Dura
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Katkino pole 4.9
Katkino pole
Drama 2018, Russia
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Romantic 2017, Russia
Vernost 5.3
Vernost
Romantic 2017, Russia
Chyornaya koshka 5.9
Chyornaya koshka
Drama, Crime 2016, Russia
Poslednij rubezh
Poslednij rubezh
Drama, War 2016, Russia
Vzglyad iz vechnosti 3.4
Vzglyad iz vechnosti
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Putevka v zhizn' 4.7
Putevka v zhizn' Putevka v zhizn'
Adventure 2013, Russia
Syschik Putilin 5.5
Syschik Putilin
Action, Adventure 2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more