Aleksandr Lobanov

Date of Birth
5 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer
Filmography
7.3
Polozhenie veshchej
Comedy
2025, Russia
7.4
Nevesta
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dura
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
4.9
Katkino pole
Drama
2018, Russia
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Romantic
2017, Russia
5.3
Vernost
Romantic
2017, Russia
5.9
Chyornaya koshka
Drama, Crime
2016, Russia
Poslednij rubezh
Drama, War
2016, Russia
3.4
Vzglyad iz vechnosti
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
4.7
Putevka v zhizn'
Putevka v zhizn'
Adventure
2013, Russia
5.5
Syschik Putilin
Action, Adventure
2009, Russia
