Aleksandr Sukhinin

Aleksandr Sukhinin

Date of Birth
31 July 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Solovey-Razboynik 5.9
Solovey-Razboynik (2012)
1210 5.8
1210 (2012)
Univer 5.3
Univer (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Budu zhit
Budu zhit
Drama, Crime 2017, Russia
Solovey-Razboynik 5.9
Solovey-Razboynik Solovey-Razboynik
Action 2012, Russia
1210 5.8
1210 1210
Drama 2012, Russia
I byla voyna
I byla voyna
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Univer 5.3
Univer
Comedy 2008, Russia
