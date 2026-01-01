Menu
Aleksandr Sukhinin
Aleksandr Sukhinin
Aleksandr Sukhinin
Aleksandr Sukhinin
Date of Birth
31 July 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.9
Solovey-Razboynik
(2012)
5.8
1210
(2012)
5.3
Univer
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
War
Year
All
2017
2012
2010
2008
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
Budu zhit
Drama, Crime
2017, Russia
5.9
Solovey-Razboynik
Solovey-Razboynik
Action
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
1210
1210
Drama
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
I byla voyna
Drama, War
2010, Russia
5.3
Univer
Comedy
2008, Russia
