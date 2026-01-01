Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Larry Brandenburg
Larry Brandenburg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Brandenburg
Larry Brandenburg
Larry Brandenburg
Date of Birth
3 May 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
(1994)
7.7
Fargo
(1995)
7.5
Cold Case
(2003)
Filmography
7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime
2003, USA
7.7
Fargo
Fargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
1995, USA
Watch trailer
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller
1994, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Santa Clause
Santa Clause
Family, Fantasy, Comedy
1994, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree