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Larry Brandenburg Larry Brandenburg
Kinoafisha Persons Larry Brandenburg

Larry Brandenburg

Larry Brandenburg

Date of Birth
3 May 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Fargo 7.7
Fargo (1995)
Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case (2003)

Filmography

Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime 2003, USA
Fargo 7.7
Fargo Fargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
Watch trailer
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
Watch trailer
The Santa Clause 6.6
The Santa Clause Santa Clause
Family, Fantasy, Comedy 1994, USA
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