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Lesley-Ann Brandt
Lesley-Ann Brandt Lesley-Ann Brandt
Kinoafisha Persons Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Date of Birth
2 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena 8.5
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011)
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)
Lucifer 7.6
Lucifer (2016)

Filmography

His, Hers & Ours 6.9
His, Hers & Ours His, Hers & Ours
Drama 2025, USA
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Drama, Action, Horror, 2024, USA
Captain Fall 6.7
Captain Fall
Comedy, Crime 2023, USA/Ireland
Lucifer 7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2016, USA
Killer Women 6
Killer Women
Drama, Crime, Western 2014, USA
The Librarians 7.3
The Librarians
Action, Adventure, Mystery 2014, USA
Drift 5.8
Drift Drift
Drama, Sport 2012, Australia
Watch trailer
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena 8.5
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Action, Adventure 2011, USA
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