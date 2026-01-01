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About
Filmography
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Date of Birth
2 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
(2011)
7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
(2024)
7.6
Lucifer
(2016)
Filmography
6.9
His, Hers & Ours
His, Hers & Ours
Drama
2025, USA
7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Drama, Action, Horror,
2024, USA
6.7
Captain Fall
Comedy, Crime
2023, USA/Ireland
7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2016, USA
6
Killer Women
Drama, Crime, Western
2014, USA
7.3
The Librarians
Action, Adventure, Mystery
2014, USA
5.8
Drift
Drift
Drama, Sport
2012, Australia
Watch trailer
8.5
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Action, Adventure
2011, USA
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