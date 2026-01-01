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Filmography
Lisa Sloan
Lisa Sloan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Sloan
Lisa Sloan
Lisa Sloan
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
5.8
8 Million Ways to Die
(1986)
Filmography
5.8
8 Million Ways to Die
8 Million Ways to Die
Thriller, Action, Crime
1986, USA
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