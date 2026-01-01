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Filmography
Edmon Ryan
Edmon Ryan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edmon Ryan
Edmon Ryan
Edmon Ryan
Date of Birth
5 June 1905
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
4 August 1984
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Breaking Point
(1950)
6.7
Two for the Seesaw
(1962)
Filmography
6.7
Two for the Seesaw
Two for the Seesaw
Romantic, Drama
1962, USA
7.5
The Breaking Point
The Breaking Point
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1950, USA
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