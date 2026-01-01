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Edmon Ryan Edmon Ryan
Kinoafisha Persons Edmon Ryan

Edmon Ryan

Edmon Ryan

Date of Birth
5 June 1905
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
4 August 1984
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Breaking Point 7.5
The Breaking Point (1950)
Two for the Seesaw 6.7
Two for the Seesaw (1962)

Filmography

Two for the Seesaw 6.7
Two for the Seesaw Two for the Seesaw
Romantic, Drama 1962, USA
The Breaking Point 7.5
The Breaking Point The Breaking Point
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1950, USA
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