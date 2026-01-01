Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Brandon
Michael Brandon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Brandon
Michael Brandon
Michael Brandon
Date of Birth
20 April 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Hawking
(2004)
7.1
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
(2001)
7.0
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Theatrical
Year
All
2024
2013
2012
2006
2005
2004
2001
1980
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.6
Canary Black
Canary Black
Action, Drama
2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage
Theatrical
2013, Great Britain
6.6
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
Adventure, Animation, Family
2012, USA
4.8
The Detonator
The Detonator
Action
2006, USA / Romania
5.9
Thomas & Friends: Calling All Engines!
Thomas & Friends: Calling All Engines!
Family
2005, Great Britain
7.4
Hawking
Hawking
Biography, Drama
2004, Great Britain
7.1
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Action, Adventure, Animation
2001, USA
5.3
A Change of Seasons
A Change of Seasons
Drama, Comedy
1980, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree