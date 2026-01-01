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Michael Brandon Michael Brandon
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Brandon

Michael Brandon

Michael Brandon

Date of Birth
20 April 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Hawking 7.4
Hawking (2004)
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase 7.1
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage 7.0
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Canary Black 5.6
Canary Black Canary Black
Action, Drama 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage 7
National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage
Theatrical 2013, Great Britain
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery 6.6
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
Adventure, Animation, Family 2012, USA
The Detonator 4.8
The Detonator The Detonator
Action 2006, USA / Romania
Thomas & Friends: Calling All Engines! 5.9
Thomas & Friends: Calling All Engines! Thomas & Friends: Calling All Engines!
Family 2005, Great Britain
Hawking 7.4
Hawking Hawking
Biography, Drama 2004, Great Britain
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase 7.1
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Action, Adventure, Animation 2001, USA
A Change of Seasons 5.3
A Change of Seasons A Change of Seasons
Drama, Comedy 1980, USA
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