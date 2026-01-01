Menu
Martin Duffy
Martin Duffy
Date of Birth
25 August 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.2
The Bumblebee Flies Anyway
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1999
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.2
The Bumblebee Flies Anyway
The Bumblebee Flies Anyway
Romantic, Drama
1999, USA
