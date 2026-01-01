Menu
Martin Duffy

Date of Birth
25 August 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

The Bumblebee Flies Anyway (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Romantic, Drama 1999, USA
