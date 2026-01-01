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About
Filmography
Lee Jeong-jin
Lee Jeong-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-jin
Lee Jeong-jin
Lee Jeong-jin
Date of Birth
25 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
The K2
(2016)
7.1
Pieta
(2012)
7.1
Bad Tempered Grown-ups
(2016)
Filmography
6.7
The Liar and His Lover
Comedy, Musical, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
7.1
Bad Tempered Grown-ups
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
7.7
The K2
Drama, Action,
2016, South Korea
6.4
Temptation
Drama, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
5.8
Ppaseukketbol
Drama, Romantic, Sport,
2013, South Korea
7.1
Pieta
Pieta
Drama
2012, South Korea
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