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Lee Jeong-jin Lee Jeong-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-jin

Lee Jeong-jin

Lee Jeong-jin

Date of Birth
25 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The K2 7.7
The K2 (2016)
Pieta 7.1
Pieta (2012)
Bad Tempered Grown-ups 7.1
Bad Tempered Grown-ups (2016)

Filmography

The Liar and His Lover 6.7
The Liar and His Lover
Comedy, Musical, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Bad Tempered Grown-ups 7.1
Bad Tempered Grown-ups
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
The K2 7.7
The K2
Drama, Action, 2016, South Korea
Temptation 6.4
Temptation
Drama, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Ppaseukketbol 5.8
Ppaseukketbol
Drama, Romantic, Sport, 2013, South Korea
Pieta 7.1
Pieta Pieta
Drama 2012, South Korea
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