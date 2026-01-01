Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mia Maria Back Mia Maria Back
Kinoafisha Persons Mia Maria Back

Mia Maria Back

Mia Maria Back

Date of Birth
12 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Teddy Bear 7.1
Teddy Bear (2012)
The Biggest Heroes 6.9
The Biggest Heroes (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teddy Bear 7.1
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear
Drama 2012, Denmark
The Biggest Heroes 6.9
The Biggest Heroes De største helte / The Biggest Heroes
Comedy, Drama 1996, Denmark
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more