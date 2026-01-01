Menu
Mia Maria Back
Date of Birth
12 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Teddy Bear
(2012)
6.9
The Biggest Heroes
(1996)
Filmography
7.1
Teddy Bear
Teddy Bear
Drama
2012, Denmark
6.9
The Biggest Heroes
De største helte / The Biggest Heroes
Comedy, Drama
1996, Denmark
