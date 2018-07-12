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Laura Soveral Laura Soveral
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Soveral

Laura Soveral

Laura Soveral

Date of Birth
23 March 1933
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
12 July 2018
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Tabu 6.8
Tabu (2012)
Obsessive Rhythms 5.4
Obsessive Rhythms (2013)

Filmography

Obsessive Rhythms 5.4
Obsessive Rhythms Cadences obstinées
Romantic 2013, France / Portugal
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Tabu 6.8
Tabu Tabu
Drama 2012, Portugal / Germany / Brazil / France
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