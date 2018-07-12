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Filmography
Laura Soveral
Laura Soveral
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Soveral
Laura Soveral
Laura Soveral
Date of Birth
23 March 1933
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
12 July 2018
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Tabu
(2012)
5.4
Obsessive Rhythms
(2013)
Filmography
5.4
Obsessive Rhythms
Cadences obstinées
Romantic
2013, France / Portugal
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6.8
Tabu
Tabu
Drama
2012, Portugal / Germany / Brazil / France
Watch trailer
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