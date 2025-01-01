Menu
Andrey Barilo
Date of Birth
19 October 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Filmography

Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Romantic 2023, Russia
Thriller 2023, Russia
Falshivyy flag
Detective 2023, Russia
Zatmenie
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Iskuplenie
Crime, Romantic 2018, Russia
Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Drama 2018, Russia
Otel schastlivyh serdec
Romantic 2018, Russia
Vtoraya zhizn Evy
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Petrovich
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Dasha
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Iuda 7
Drama 2013, Russia
Bailando Boston 5.4
Romantic 2013, Russia
Prodavets igrushek 5.8
Romantic, Comedy 2012, Russia
