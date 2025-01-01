Menu
Andrey Barilo
Date of Birth
19 October 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.0
Iuda
(2013)
5.8
Prodavets igrushek
(2012)
5.4
Bailando Boston
(2013)
Filmography
13
Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Romantic
2023, Russia
Ochen sinyaya boroda
Thriller
2023, Russia
Falshivyy flag
Detective
2023, Russia
Zatmenie
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Iskuplenie
Crime, Romantic
2018, Russia
Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Drama
2018, Russia
Otel schastlivyh serdec
Romantic
2018, Russia
Vtoraya zhizn Evy
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Petrovich
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
Dasha
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
7
Iuda
Iuda
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Bailando Boston
Bailando Boston
Romantic
2013, Russia
5.8
Prodavets igrushek
Prodavets igrushek
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
