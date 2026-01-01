Menu
Martin Loizillon
Martin Loizillon
Date of Birth
1 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Standing Tall
(2015)
6.6
Calm at Sea
(2011)
5.7
Something in the Air
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
War
Year
All
2015
2012
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.4
Standing Tall
La tête haute
Drama
2015, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Something in the Air
Après mai
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Calm at Sea
La mer à l'aube
History, Drama, War
2011, France / Germany
