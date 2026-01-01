Martin Loizillon

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Standing Tall 7.4
Standing Tall (2015)
Calm at Sea 6.6
Calm at Sea (2011)
Something in the Air 5.7
Something in the Air (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Standing Tall 7.4
Standing Tall La tête haute
Drama 2015, France
Something in the Air 5.7
Something in the Air Après mai
Drama 2012, France
Calm at Sea 6.6
Calm at Sea La mer à l'aube
History, Drama, War 2011, France / Germany
